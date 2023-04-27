Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 910 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products
Tata Consumer Products (TATACONS) reported a healthy operating performance (EBIT up 15% YoY) in 4QFY23, led by 21% YoY EBIT growth in the India Branded business on the back of cost optimization measures. International branded business EBIT declined marginally YoY due to inflationary pressures and adverse currency movements; however, sequentially EBIT witnessed 44% growth, aided by pricing actions.
Outlook
While the 4Q performance was better than our estimates, we maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates and retain BUY on the stock with our SoTP-based TP of INR910.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.