    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 910 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    April 27, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products

    Tata Consumer Products (TATACONS) reported a healthy operating performance (EBIT up 15% YoY) in 4QFY23, led by 21% YoY EBIT growth in the India Branded business on the back of cost optimization measures. International branded business EBIT declined marginally YoY due to inflationary pressures and adverse currency movements; however, sequentially EBIT witnessed 44% growth, aided by pricing actions.


    Outlook

    While the 4Q performance was better than our estimates, we maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates and retain BUY on the stock with our SoTP-based TP of INR910.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 04:51 pm