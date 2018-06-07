App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sundram Fasteners, target Rs 760: Siddharth Sedani

The company is significantly adding capacity and has incurred Rs 200 – 300 crore capex in FY18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Siddharth Sedani

Sundram Fasteners is the largest manufacturer and exporter of high tensile fasteners. It manufactures automotive components such as high tensile fasteners, radiator caps, powder metal parts, pumps and engine components. It caters to OEM in 2 wheelers, 4 wheelers, farm equipment and commercial vehicle segment.

Company is making efforts to improve product mix with focus on high-value products and increased contribution of exports.

As a part of its backward integration strategy, company added a second 10,000 tonne foundry plant to cater high demand for machine castings in China. The company is significantly adding capacity and has incurred Rs 200 – 300 crore capex in FY18. Management expects to invest Rs. 350 Crore in FY19. It has High ROE of 25.40 percent.
Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 02:13 pm

