you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 02, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, Sell, Hold: 4 stocks and 1 sector in focus on April 2, 2018

Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys, among others, are on investors’ radar on Monday.

Adani Ports

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 487

Goldman Sachs sees the firm and SEZ gaining market share gains despite volume uncertainty at Mundra. It has lowered estimates for Coal volume at Mundra for FY18 to 12 million tonnes from 14.5 million tonnes. It further believes that recent stock underperformance is overdone and provides a chance to build positions.

Maruti

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 10,702

The global research firm said that Suzuki-Toyota alliance has deepened with mutual supply agreement. Further, production disruption, delay in plant 2 & 3 openings in Gujarat are key risks.

Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 11,000

UBS believes that the company remains a net gainer from Suzuki-Toyota partnership. It also sees cannibalisation of existing sales of Baleno & Brezza to be limited. Having said that, the company is its top pick in the Indian auto space and see further market share gain.

Infosys

Brokerage: BofAML | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,300

The bank believes that Infosys’ Q4 is likely to record an acceleration in revenue growth to 6 percent year on year in CC terms. It expects FY19 revenue guidance at 6-8% yoy in CC terms. The current forex rates, it said, are expected to provide a small year on year margin support in FY19.

Dilip Buildcon

Brokerage: BofAML | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 1,244

The bank said that superior execution will underpin a scaling up. While EPS estimates is in-line with Street, FY19-20 EBITDA estimates are 7-14% ahead. Retrospective taxes and delay in cash flows for HAM asset sales key risks for the stock.

Autos

Brokerage: Nomura

The global research firm said that healthy demand sustained for PVs, 2-Wheelers & M&HCVs For March. Further, the Centre’s focus on improving rural income is a positive for increasing demand. It expects 2-wheeler industry growth to remain strong at 22% YoY. Ashok Leyland’s Margin May See Upside Due To Price Hikes. Meanwhile, Maruti in its view, will continue outperforming industry with over 15% growth.

