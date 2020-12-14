PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Security and Intelligence Services; target of Rs 600 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Security and Intelligence Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated December 14, 2020.

Broker Research
December 14, 2020 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Security and Intelligence Services


Security and Intelligence Services (SECIS) is among the largest business services providers in India, with leadership across Security Services, Facilities Management, and Cash Logistics. It is also a leading security vendor in the stable markets of Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, which complement its fast-growing India business. SECIS' core businesses offer both high growth - due to low formalization and high fragmentation - and resilience to macro cycles on account of their essential nature. This makes SECIS a unique combination with dual characteristics of defensive and growth businesses, which we see as its key differentiator. Additionally, we see limited risk from competition owing to its unmatched pan-India presence, strong infrastructure, and diversified business mix. SECIS' 25% revenue CAGR over FY17-20 has been a function of (i) 30% growth in the India Security business, (ii) 16% growth in the International business, and (iii) 48% growth in FMS. We expect a 14%/18%/28% CAGR in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY21-23, driven by a) an increase in formalization, b) the further opening up of the economy, c) market consolidation, and d) SECIS' strong execution. Given the multi-dimensional opportunity, we initiate coverage on SECIS with a Buy rating, valuing it at INR600 per share (36% upside), derived by assigning the International business an 8x forward EV/EBITDA multiple (in line with global peers) and DCF on the India business.



Outlook


We value SECIS at INR600 per share using Sum of The Parts, with EV of INR625 using 1) DCF for India Security business (INR329), 2) EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x (INR166) on the International Security business (in line with global peers), and 3) DCF for Facilities Management business (INR130). Adjusting for net debt per share of INR25 gives us our Target Price of INR600/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Security and Intelligence Services
first published: Dec 14, 2020 01:39 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.