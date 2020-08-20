172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sanghi-industries-target-of-rs-31-anand-rathi-5729481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sanghi Industries; target of Rs 31: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sanghi Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 31 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sanghi Industries


Hit hard by the incidence of Covid-19 cases in the western region (Gujarat/Maharashtra), Sanghi’s Q1 revenue, EBITDA and PAT fell 46%, 43% and 84%. Labour unavailability has postponed its Kutch expansion to Q3. We believe pent-up demand and its capacity commencement will boost volume growth. De-levering and cost optimisation are key things to watch.


Outlook


We retain our Buy, with a lower TP of `31 (earlier `37), 8x FY22e EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sanghi Industries

