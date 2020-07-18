App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 87: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated July 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sadbhav Engineering


Sadbhav Engineering (SADE) reported a mixed set of results with better operating performance, however higher effective tax rate dented profitability. During 4QFY20, the company completed transfer of its 8 BOT assets to Ind-infravit Trust and booked a profit of ~Rs170mn on its investment. Further, sale of Ahmedabad Ring Road BOT project at a P/BV of ~2.5x (valuation as per agreement) is to be completed in FY21E. After a month’s halt in construction activities due to nationwide lockdown, operations have now resumed in all project sites with labour force currently at 50-60% pre-covid levels. Company targets construction run-rate of Rs100mn/day with labour force returning to 80-90% levels by Sept'20 end.



Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 23.7x/8.2x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 8.5x/6x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs87 (earlier TP of Rs128).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.