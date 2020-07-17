Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 75: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sadbhav Engineering

SEL reported weak execution during Q4FY2020, led by issues plaguing Right of Way in HAM projects and COVID-19 led lockdown. Adjusted for exceptional gain, SEL posted standalone net loss. Management expects to revert to normal quarterly revenue run-rate from Q3FY2021 and strong jump in revenue in FY2022. Stake sale in assets leads to meaningful de-leveraging. Merger of SIPL with SEL isexpected to complete by March 2021. Receives appointed dates for all HAM projects.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 75, factoring lower valuation of its listed subsidiary Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Limited (SIPL).



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.