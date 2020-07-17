Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 75: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated July 10, 2020.
Sharekhan's research report on Sadbhav Engineering
SEL reported weak execution during Q4FY2020, led by issues plaguing Right of Way in HAM projects and COVID-19 led lockdown. Adjusted for exceptional gain, SEL posted standalone net loss. Management expects to revert to normal quarterly revenue run-rate from Q3FY2021 and strong jump in revenue in FY2022. Stake sale in assets leads to meaningful de-leveraging. Merger of SIPL with SEL isexpected to complete by March 2021. Receives appointed dates for all HAM projects.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 75, factoring lower valuation of its listed subsidiary Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Limited (SIPL).
