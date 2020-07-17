App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 75: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated July 10, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Sadbhav Engineering


SEL reported weak execution during Q4FY2020, led by issues plaguing Right of Way in HAM projects and COVID-19 led lockdown. Adjusted for exceptional gain, SEL posted standalone net loss. Management expects to revert to normal quarterly revenue run-rate from Q3FY2021 and strong jump in revenue in FY2022. Stake sale in assets leads to meaningful de-leveraging. Merger of SIPL with SEL isexpected to complete by March 2021. Receives appointed dates for all HAM projects.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 75, factoring lower valuation of its listed subsidiary Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Limited (SIPL).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering #Sharekhan

