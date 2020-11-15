PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering: target of Rs 75: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Sadbhav Engineering


Standalone revenues were in-line while OPM beat estimates, leading to better than-expected net earnings. Labour availability at pre-COVID levels would improve upon execution going ahead. Management broadly maintained FY2021 and FY2022 standalone revenue and OPM guidance. Its order book remains strong at over 4x FY2020 standalone revenue. Merger of SIPL with SEL is in process with NCLT, the hearing of which will commence post Diwali.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 75, factoring improving fundamentals and attractive valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:29 am

