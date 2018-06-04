App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries with target of Rs 970: Mazhar Mohammad

Positional traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 970 and a stop loss below Rs 900.

 
 
Mazhar Mohammad

Albeit Reliance Industries has underperformed in the recent past, it appears to have formed a decent base around Rs 900 levels from the cushion of which it is bounced back.

On resumption of the up move, it can make an attempt to test the gap down area of Rs 974 – 976 registered on 16th of May. Hence, positional traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 970 and a stop loss below Rs 900.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:53 pm

