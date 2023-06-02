English
    Buy Prestige Estates Projects; target of Rs 675: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Prestige Estates Projects recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated June 01, 2023.

    June 02, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Prestige Estates Projects

    Prestige Estates Projects (PEPL) reported yet another strong quarter with presales of INR39b, up 19% YoY and 31% above our estimate. The growth was driven by increased contribution from Mumbai and Hyderabad, each accounting for INR10b of pre-sales in 4QFY23, driven by launches. PEPL launched 5.2msf of projects (of which, 3.3msf in Hyderabad) and released two more towers at The Prestige City, Mumbai. Sales volume declined 18% YoY to 4msf; however, blended realizations were up 45% YoY, due to higher MMR mix.


    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with an unchanged TP of INR675, implying an upside potential of 40%.

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 03:19 pm