Buy Prestige Estates Projects; target of Rs 675: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Prestige Estates Projects

Prestige Estates Projects (PEPL) reported yet another strong quarter with presales of INR39b, up 19% YoY and 31% above our estimate. The growth was driven by increased contribution from Mumbai and Hyderabad, each accounting for INR10b of pre-sales in 4QFY23, driven by launches. PEPL launched 5.2msf of projects (of which, 3.3msf in Hyderabad) and released two more towers at The Prestige City, Mumbai. Sales volume declined 18% YoY to 4msf; however, blended realizations were up 45% YoY, due to higher MMR mix.



Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with an unchanged TP of INR675, implying an upside potential of 40%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prestige Estates Projects - 01 -06 - 2023 - moti