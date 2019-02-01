App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 231: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Power Grid has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Power Grid


Power Grid’s (PWGR) PAT increased ~14% YoY to INR23.3b in 3QFY19, broadly in line with our estimate. PAT adjusted for the prior period and the impact of wage revision was up ~9% YoY to INR23.6b (+9.2% YoY for 9MFY19). Receivables have nearly doubled in nine months to INR70.6b, as beneficiaries are delaying payments. Standalone capitalization stood at ~INR127b in 9MFY19 (INR68.6b in 3Q), as against ~INR195b in 9MFY18. The company also capitalized ~INR39b of TBCB projects during the year. PWGR guided for capitalization of INR260b for FY19 (incl. INR60b for TBCB projects). Capex stood at ~INR182b for 9MFY19. Telecom revenue/EBIT increased 13%/38% YoY to INR2.0b/INR1.1b in 3QFY19. Consultancy revenue increased 9% YoY to INR1.6b, but EBIT declined 15% YoY to INR0.7b in 3QFY19. Transmission revenue/EBIT grew ~13/11% YoY, along with 12% growth in derived PAT. Adj. PAT growth though was lower at ~8% YoY (adj. for prior period and wage impact) for 3QFY19. Management highlighted that the government has envisaged transmission projects of ~INR433b. Of these, ~INR160b are to be bid out in the next one year.


Outlook


The stock is trading at a dividend yield of ~10-12% for an assured return model and state-backed revenues (g-sec yield is ~7 to 8%). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Power Grid #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.