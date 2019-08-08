App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 224: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's (PGCIL) 1QFY20 standalone reported PAT was up 8% YoY at Rs24 bn, which was in-line with our estimates. Standalone capitalization for the quarter stood at Rs14 bn as against Rs25 bn in 1QFY19. The management has maintained consolidated capex Rs150 bn and capitalization of Rs200-250 bn for FY20, subject to commissioning of Raigarh-Pugalur 800 project which is facing headwinds. We expect PGCIL to benefit from upcoming opportunities worth Rs430 bn for evacuation of RE capacity of 66.5 GW by Dec 2021. We expect company to announce higher dividend payouts (45% in FY19 vs 35% in FY18) due to lower capex guidance. The stock is currently trading at 1.7x/1.6x FY20/21E P/Bv. We are positive on the company due to 1) Only Power utility to report higher RoE (16-18%) on consistent basis, 2) Immune from any fuel related issue 3) Dividend yield of 4-4.7%.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs224 (implied multiple is 1.6x FY21 BV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Buy #Power Grid Corporation of India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.