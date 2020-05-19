Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management

NAM printed 4QFY20 operating profits of Rs 1.52bn (+9.4/11.9% YoY/QoQ, 18.1% beat). Beat was primarily driven by lower expenses (-44.1/-27.7% YoY/QoQ). Large MTM loss (due to sharp correction on investments in equity AUM) on investment book resulted in negative other income of Rs 1.25bn and caused APAT to decline to just Rs 37mn (-97.3/-97.5% YoY/QoQ).

Outlook

We retain BUY with a TP of Rs 288 (36x Mar-22E NOLPAT + cash).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.