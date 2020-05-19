App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated May 16, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management


NAM printed 4QFY20 operating profits of Rs 1.52bn (+9.4/11.9% YoY/QoQ, 18.1% beat). Beat was primarily driven by lower expenses (-44.1/-27.7% YoY/QoQ). Large MTM loss (due to sharp correction on investments in equity AUM) on investment book resulted in negative other income of Rs 1.25bn and caused APAT to decline to just Rs 37mn (-97.3/-97.5% YoY/QoQ).


Outlook


We retain BUY with a TP of Rs 288 (36x Mar-22E NOLPAT + cash).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Read More
First Published on May 19, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations

