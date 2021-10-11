MARKET NEWS

Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Motherson Sumi recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated October 11, 2021.

October 11, 2021
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi


Motherson Sumi (MSS) primarily serves global PV industry with wiring harnesses, vision systems (mirrors) & plastic body parts as key product lines. • As of FY21, SMRPBV order book was at €15.6 billion.



Outlook


Revising our forward estimates, we now value MSSL at Rs 280 i.e.30x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 9.3 (previous target price of Rs 270).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Motherson Sumi #Recommendations
first published: Oct 11, 2021 04:33 pm

