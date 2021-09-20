MARKET NEWS

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 263: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Motherson Sumi Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 263 in its research report dated September 16, 2021.

September 20, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on Motherson Sumi Systems


Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Q1FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹16,157 Cr, up 93.5% YoY and down 4.8% QoQ. Operating Profit for Q1FY22 stood at ₹1,220 Cr, up 321% YoY and down 29% QoQ. Operating margins for Q1FY22 came at 7.55% as compared to 10.15% in Q4FY21 and -6.6% in Q1FY21. PAT for Q1FY22 stood at ₹290 Cr, down 59.38% QoQ and PAT for Q1FY21 was -₹810 Cr.



Outlook


We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 20x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹263.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Motherson Sumi Systems #Recommendations
first published: Sep 20, 2021 12:49 pm

