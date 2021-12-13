MARKET NEWS

Buy Mayur Uniquoters: target of Rs 737: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 737 in its research report dated December 10, 2021.

Broker Research
December 13, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mayur Uniquoters


MUL likely to benefit from easing chips shortage situation, as its key clients’ production is expected to improve going forward. Management continues to remain positive on the outlook, led by robust order book and commissioning of the new PU unit. The stock is trading below its historical average multiples at P/E multiple of 18.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x its FY2023 estimates.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on Mayur Uniquoters Limited (MUL) with a revised PT of Rs. 737, owing to recovery in the automotive segment, improving footwear business outlook, and margin expansion.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Mayur Uniquoters #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 13, 2021 01:38 pm

