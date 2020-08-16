Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 810: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on MAS Financial Services

MASFIN posted 1QFY21 PAT of INR356m (7% miss). While NII was largely in-line, lower-than-expected opex (35% below est.) resulted in a 10% beat in PPoP (INR775m). Lower opex was due to a tweak in the employee cost structure toward a variable structure. The entire provisioning in 1QFY21 (INR299m v/s est. of INR200m) was toward contingent provisions for COVID-19. It stands at 1.6% of balance sheet loans. Jun/Jul’20 collections (in value terms) stood at 74%/87% (v/s 45–50% over Apr–May’20). Overall earnings and balance sheet growth are largely in line with expectations. We maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22E and expect RoA/RoE at ~3.8%/16.4%.

Outlook

We like MASFIN’s focus on profitability over growth. In this environment, growth is likely to remain muted. We largely maintain estimates. The stock trades at 3.2x/2.8x P/B of FY21/FY22E. Buy, with TP of INR810 (3.5x FY22E BV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.