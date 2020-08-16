172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mas-financial-services-target-of-rs-810-motilal-oswal-5707781.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 810: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAS Financial Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on MAS Financial Services


MASFIN posted 1QFY21 PAT of INR356m (7% miss). While NII was largely in-line, lower-than-expected opex (35% below est.) resulted in a 10% beat in PPoP (INR775m). Lower opex was due to a tweak in the employee cost structure toward a variable structure. The entire provisioning in 1QFY21 (INR299m v/s est. of INR200m) was toward contingent provisions for COVID-19. It stands at 1.6% of balance sheet loans. Jun/Jul’20 collections (in value terms) stood at 74%/87% (v/s 45–50% over Apr–May’20). Overall earnings and balance sheet growth are largely in line with expectations. We maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22E and expect RoA/RoE at ~3.8%/16.4%.



Outlook


We like MASFIN’s focus on profitability over growth. In this environment, growth is likely to remain muted. We largely maintain estimates. The stock trades at 3.2x/2.8x P/B of FY21/FY22E. Buy, with TP of INR810 (3.5x FY22E BV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Buy #MAS Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.