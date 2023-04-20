English
    Buy Just Dial; target of Rs 780: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Just Dial recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated April 19, 2023.

    April 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Just Dial

    Just Dial (JDL) generates revenues from advertisers on various subscription and fee-based packages. Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 67% stake in JDL • JDL’s launch of B2B platform will be a key revenue driver in the long run.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JDL at Rs 780 i.e. 20x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    first published: Apr 20, 2023 01:25 pm