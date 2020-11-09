172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jmc-projects-target-of-rs-68-anand-rathi-6088171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JMC Projects; target of Rs 68: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on JMC Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 68 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on JMC Projects


Rapidly recovering execution efficiency and year-to-date sturdy order additions raise hopes of good growth momentum in times to come. The order construct too is comforting with the gradually rising exposure to infrastructure orders (especially water), and access to some private-sector quality names. In its BOT-toll segment, the refinancing efforts are nearing closure. Any success would not only support the CF situation, but also pave the way for monetisation efforts to gather pace.


Outlook


On the strong revenue assurance and reassuring valuations, we retain our Buy with a TP of Rs68.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:14 pm

