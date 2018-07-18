Buy JBM Auto, with target of Rs 409, says Mazhar Mohammad

Chartviewindia.in

Interestingly, JBM Auto started to rally last year from the lows of Rs 259 in July 2017 and in the next couple of months it registered a major top around Rs 629 in September 2017.

Since then it has given up all the gains and appears to be testing its critical averages on the long-term charts.

Hence, long-term investors can buy into this counter with a stop below Rs 305 on a closing basis. In case if a fresh leg of rally unfolds from current levels after consolidation then a target around Rs 409 can be expected over a period of time.

