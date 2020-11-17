PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 162: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on J Kumar Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 162 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on J Kumar Infraprojects


JKIL posted 24.5%/ 41.3%/ 87.3% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs4.8 bn/ Rs632 mn/ Rs71 mn in Q2FY21. We broadly maintain our FY21E/ FY22E estimates factoring H1FY21 results. We introduce FY23E estimates. JKIL’s stable revenue growth (11.8% CAGR over FY20-23E) and EBITDA margin of 12.3%/ 14.0%/ 14.0% in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E will lead to healthy CAGR of 9.5% in its bottom line over FY20-23E. We, therefore, expect the RoCE and RoE to increase to 12.2%/ 11.3% in FY23E from 11.4%/ 10.5% in FY20. With gradual improvement in labour and supply chain coupled with strong orderbook of Rs106.4 bn and various opportunities available in metro and high speed rail segments, we expect strong PAT growth of 265.1%/ 43.2% in FY22E/ FY23E.


Outlook


Thus, we upgrade to Buy with a revised TP of Rs162 (6x Sep’22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #J Kumar Infraprojects #Recommendations

