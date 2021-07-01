MARKET NEWS

Buy Intellect Design Arena: target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated June 30, 2021.

July 01, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Intellect Design Arena


We believe Intellect Design has invested well in its product portfolio and platforms over time, which positions it to capture opportunities across segments. Company recorded 32 digital-led wins in FY2021. We expect Intellect Design to report 21.3% y-o-y revenue growth in Q1FY2022 led by traction for products and strong growth momentum in SaaS revenue. EBITDA margin would also improve on q-o-q. The management expects EBITDA margin to gradually improve to 30% by Q4FY2022. Revenue/earnings are expected to clock a 17%/29% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023E, aided by strong traction for products and rise in margins.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 900, given strong earnings growth potential and increasing adoption of digital offerings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 1, 2021 12:44 pm

