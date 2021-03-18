English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Intellect Design Arena: target of Rs 660: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated March 17, 2021.

Broker Research
March 18, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Intellect Design Arena


On its Technology Day 2021, Intellect Design Arena Limited highlighted its varied capabilities for flagship products in iGTB and retail banking. Management expects strong growth in its Intellect SEEC platform. Huge growth opportunities in five iGTB products as management expects customers count to increase to 150 by 2026 from 94 in 2021; market share to grow from 6% to 21%. Huge addressable market, strong traction for mature products, rising annuity revenues and improving margins would help company clock a revenue and earnings CAGR of 14% and 27%, respectively over FY2021-23E.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 660 as it is well-poised to gain market share given future-ready products with flexible modules.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.