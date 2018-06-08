Buy Infosys, target Rs 1343: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Infosys has been showing immense strength and continues to maintain its higher top higher bottom structure. Infosys has broken out from a two-week consolidation pattern on the daily chart.

The relative strength also indicates the stock has the ability to carry forward the current momentum. The 50-DEMA has proved to act as a strong support every time the stock has declined.

