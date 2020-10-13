172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-iifl-wealth-target-of-rs-1193-anand-rathi-5957351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 1193: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on IIFL Wealth has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1193 in its research report dated October 12, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on IIFL Wealth


Of the big guns in the wealth business, IIFL Wealth is moving ahead with its stable ARR model, harnessing the vast growth potential in an under-penetrated wealth industry. Its business growth comes organically and through acquisitions. Its hallmark is low attrition rates (clients and RMs) even in a volatile environment. Higher dividend payouts render it attractive to shareholders.



Outlook



We initiate coverage on IIFL Wealth with a Buy rating, at a target of Rs1,193, implying 28% potential. We value it using a P/E multiple and assign 20x on FY23e earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #IIFL Wealth #Recommendations

