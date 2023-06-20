English
    Buy Hindustan Oil Exploration Company; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Oil Exploration Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated June 19, 2023.

    June 20, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) is India’s first private player in the upstream oil & gas sector. HOEC holds a portfolio of 11 blocks with eight onshore and three offshore blocks of which it has operatorship in 10 blocks • In FY23, standalone revenues were at Rs 381 crore, up 192% YoY, due to commercialisation of B-80 block in Mumbai Offshore and better realisation from Dirok field. Standalone EBITDA came in at Rs 195.3 crore, up 158% YoY. The company reported a PAT of Rs 178.5 core, up 398% YoY.


    Outlook

    We estimate revenue, EBITDA, PAT to grow 37%, 27%, 28%, respectively, during FY23- 25E and FCF yield/RoCE improving to 6%,18%. We initiate coverage under the Stock Tales format with a BUY rating. We value HOEC at Rs 260 per share (based on DCF).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

