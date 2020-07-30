App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 476: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hexaware Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 476 in its research report dated July 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hexaware Technologies


HEXW’s 2QCY20 revenue stood at USD 208mn, declining 0.9% cc QoQ, well above our expectations of 6.1% cc QoQ decline. Supply side issues had an impact of ~60bps on US$ revenues, mainly dragged by the BPS service line. HEXW delivered EBIT margins of 13.2% (+140bps QoQ), above PLE/consensus expectations of 11%/10.5%. HEXW announced NN deal wins with TCV of US$46mn (+28% YoY). It has witnessed material “V-shaped” improvement in activity levels with clients from late May. It has also witnessed wallet share gains in existing customers and seen a material improvement in the deal pipeline. With strong beat on revenue & margin front & revised guidance now we expect growth of 6% USD in FY21E (earlier: -1.4% decline). With sustainable margin performance & confidence coming from Top client we upgrade our EPS by ~14% for CY21/22E.


Outlook


Due to strong beat on fundamentals, strong deal wins & better commentary with upgrade to Buy from Reduce. We value Hexaware on 17X (earlier 12x) CY22 earnings to arrive at a changed TP of Rs.476 (earlier: Rs.282).





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #Buy #Hexaware Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

