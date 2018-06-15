App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heritage Foods; target of Rs 795: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Heritage Foods has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated June 13, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Heritage Foods


Heritage foods Ltd posted net revenue of INR 5.6 Bn (+13.7% YoY), mainly due better performance by value added products. During FY18 net revenue stood at INR 23.7 Bn (+25.3% YoY). EBITDA for Q4FY18 was at INR 443.4 Mn (+49% YoY), with OPM at 7.9% (+188 bps YoY), mainly due to better product mix and better realization. During FY18 EBITDA stood at INR 1.3 Bn (-10.9% YoY), with OPM at 5.5% (-223 bps YoY). Adjusted PAT for Q4FY18 stood at INR 199.6 Mn (+76% YoY), with NPM at 3.6% (+126 bps YoY). Adjusted PAT for FY18 548.5 Mn (-34% YoY), with NPM at 2.3% (-209 bps YoY).

Outlook
At CMP of INR 685, we recommend a “BUY” rating on the stock with target price of INR 795 and upside of 16.2%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Buy #Heritage Foods #KR Choksey #Recommendations

