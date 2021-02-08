MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 528: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 528 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas


We increase our FY21-23E earnings by 12-17% to factor in strong volume uptick and margin expansion. GGAS reported strong Q3 earnings and we are positive given 1) higher than expected volumes and strong spreads from operating leverage and lower gas cost 2) low competitive intensity post ban on cheaper liquid fuels in FY20, thereby smoothening earnings volatility and reducing valuation discount to IGL 3) remains best play on rising trend to ban polluting fuels in industrial areas. We believe strong demand for Indian ceramic tiles in US given an imposed duty of 200-350% on Chinese imports will drive Morbi gas demand, which is India’s ceramic hub and accounts for over 60% of GGAS demand.


Outlook


Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs528 (Rs403) as we increase medium term volume and margin estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:43 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.