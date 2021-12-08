Buy Greenpanel Industries: target of Rs 510: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Greenpanel Industries

Pan-India residential launches and sales grew strongly y-o-y and q-o-q in Q3CY2021, while inventory fell sequentially. We expect residential segment to drive MDF/plywood demand going ahead. Brownfield expansions coming on-stream in Q4FY2022 along with full capacity utilization in existing capacity would drive up volumes by 20-25% y-o-y for FY2023. Company’s Rudrapur unit is facing delays in resuming operations due to delays in imports of component, which would lead to a Rs. 4-crore loss on fixed overheads.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Greenpanel Industries Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs. 510, considering its strong earnings growth outlook and favourable valuation.

