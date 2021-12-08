MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Greenpanel Industries: target of Rs 510: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Greenpanel Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated December 07, 2021.

Broker Research
December 08, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Greenpanel Industries


Pan-India residential launches and sales grew strongly y-o-y and q-o-q in Q3CY2021, while inventory fell sequentially. We expect residential segment to drive MDF/plywood demand going ahead. Brownfield expansions coming on-stream in Q4FY2022 along with full capacity utilization in existing capacity would drive up volumes by 20-25% y-o-y for FY2023. Company’s Rudrapur unit is facing delays in resuming operations due to delays in imports of component, which would lead to a Rs. 4-crore loss on fixed overheads.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Greenpanel Industries Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs. 510, considering its strong earnings growth outlook and favourable valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Greenpanel Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 8, 2021 10:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.