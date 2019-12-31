Buy Gateway Distriparks target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks (GDL) sold its entire stake of 40.3% in Snowman Logistics for ~Rs. 296 crore to Adani Logistics. The proceeds of the sale of SLL stake and Chennai CFS would help GDL reduce debt by ~Rs. 320 crore (including part-payment of NCDs worth Rs. 270 crore). The de-leveraging of balance sheet and higher focus on growing rail business will improve the earnings growth in the near to medium term.



Outlook

We stick to our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 150.

