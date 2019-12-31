App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated December 30, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


Gateway Distriparks (GDL) sold its entire stake of 40.3% in Snowman Logistics for ~Rs. 296 crore to Adani Logistics. The proceeds of the sale of SLL stake and Chennai CFS would help GDL reduce debt by ~Rs. 320 crore (including part-payment of NCDs worth Rs. 270 crore). The de-leveraging of balance sheet and higher focus on growing rail business will improve the earnings growth in the near to medium term.



Outlook


We stick to our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 150.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 31, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations #Sharekhan

