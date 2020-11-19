PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 2265: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Galaxy Surfactants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2265 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Galaxy Surfactants


Our BUY recommendation on GALSURF with a price target of INR 2,265 is premised on (1) stickiness of business as 55% of the revenue mix comes from MNCs, (2) stable EBITDA margin at >12% since fluctuations in raw material costs (RMC) are easily passed on to customers, and (3) strong return ratios (RoE/RoIC of 24/20% in FY22E). 2Q EBITDA/APAT was 9/21% higher than estimates due to a 7% rise in sales and higher-than-anticipated other income.


Outlook


Price target of INR 2,265 is based on Sept-22E cash flows (WACC 10%, Terminal growth 3.0%). The stock is trading at 19.8x FY22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Buy #Galaxy Surfactants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

