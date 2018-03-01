App
Feb 26, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eveready Industries; target of Rs 458: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eveready Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 458 in its research report dated February 06, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eveready Industries


EVRIN ’s revenue  rose  12.2% YoY to INR3 ,696m  (est. of INR3,792 m) in 3 QFY18 . EBITDA margin shrunk 144bp YoY to 9.3 % (est. of 10.0%), while EBITDA fell 2.9 % YoY to  INR342 m (est. of INR375 m) due to a significant rise  of 200bp in other expenses ( led by INR 100m ad spends during the festive season in the appliances and lighting segment) .Consequently, adjusted PAT grew 23% YoY to INR209 m, lower than our est imate of INR253m. Turnover in battery and flashlights remained flat, while that in  LED segment grew by 33% YoY.

Outlook

The asset monetization phase should drive RoCE to 1 2% by FY20 from meager 5% in FY17. Based on the cut in EBITDA, we lower our TP to INR 820 (INR910 earlier), assigning 15x Dec’19 EV/EBITDA. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

