Buy Divi’s Laboratories target of Rs 2200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Divi’s Laboratories
Divis Q3FY2020 numbers were soft, but management maintained revenue growth guidance of 10% for FY2020, pointing to a sturdy topline growth in Q4FY2020. Long-term growth to remain healthy, led by backward integration, aggressive capacity expansion, outsourcing potentials and opportunities in China. We expect the company to report a sales and profit CAGR of 20% and 22%, respectively in the next two years.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on Divis Laboratories (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,200.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.