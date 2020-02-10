App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divi’s Laboratories target of Rs 2200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Divi’s Laboratories


Divis Q3FY2020 numbers were soft, but management maintained revenue growth guidance of 10% for FY2020, pointing to a sturdy topline growth in Q4FY2020. Long-term growth to remain healthy, led by backward integration, aggressive capacity expansion, outsourcing potentials and opportunities in China. We expect the company to report a sales and profit CAGR of 20% and 22%, respectively in the next two years.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Divis Laboratories (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,200.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.