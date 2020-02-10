Buy Divi’s Laboratories target of Rs 2200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Divi’s Laboratories

Divis Q3FY2020 numbers were soft, but management maintained revenue growth guidance of 10% for FY2020, pointing to a sturdy topline growth in Q4FY2020. Long-term growth to remain healthy, led by backward integration, aggressive capacity expansion, outsourcing potentials and opportunities in China. We expect the company to report a sales and profit CAGR of 20% and 22%, respectively in the next two years.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Divis Laboratories (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,200.

