Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 380: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Deccan Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Deccan Cements


Deccan Cement’s (DECM) 1QFY21 volume fell 33% YoY. However, owing to a sharp rebound in regional pricing, revenue fell only 24% YoY to Rs 1.39bn. Margin soared 50% YoY, thus cushioning EBITDA to Rs 399mn, a decline of 1% YoY. APAT rose 12% YoY on a lower tax rate (new tax regime).


Outlook


We expect demand recovery and benefits accruing from WHRS and loading infrastructures to drive earnings recovery. We maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs 380/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buy #Deccan Cements #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

