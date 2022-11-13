English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dalmia Bharat Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat Sugar


    Dalmia Bharat sugar (DBS) is the only sugar company present in UP and Maharashtra. The company has sugar crushing capacity of 39000 TCD (5.5 lakh tonnes pa), distillery capacity of 705 KLD (21 crore litre pa), co-generation capacity of 102 MW & wind power of 16.5 MW (total 30 crore units saleable power). • The company has expanded its distillery capacity from 8.5 crore litre to 21 crore litre. It would further increase its distillery capacity to 24 crore litre in the next one year through expanding grain based ethanol capacity.


    Outlook


    We expect 36.1% CAGR in distillery revenues, led by ethanol volumes, to boost the company’s earnings at 16.1% CAGR during FY22-24E • We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 490, ascribing a multiple of 10x FY24 earnings.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar - 10 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat Sugar #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:17 pm