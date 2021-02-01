MARKET NEWS

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 470: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer


Driven by a strong uptick in rural/e-commerce sales, premiumisation, cost optimisation and an expanding distribution network, Crompton’s Q3 revenue/PBT were up 26%/46% y/y. In key categories (geysers, fans, etc,) it continued to gain more market-share than peers, said management. Price hikes from Jan’21 (5-8%) would help it face rising RM costs. We introduce FY23e and expect 12%/14% revenue/PAT CAGRs over FY20-23, with a~15% EBITDA margin, healthy return ratios and FCFs. Its strong net cash (Rs8.1bn) would be used to reinvest in growth, incl. inorganic expansion and greater localisation.


Outlook


Thus, we retain a Buy on Crompton, with a target of Rs470 (40x FY23e P/E, a 20% discount to Havells), earlier Rs352. A strong operating performance is key for the recent stock re-rating to be sustained.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer #Recommendations
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:12 pm

