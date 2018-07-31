Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) delivered strong set of numbers with a 30% growth in PAT at Rs1.04bn. Revenues came in at Rs12.05bn, up 14.1% YoY (adjusted comparable growth - 20% YoY). CGCEL continued to gain healthy market share in core categories of Fans and Lighting (LED) segment. Innovation (Air 360/Crest mini pumps) in core categories is yielding results and helped growth in ECD segment.
Outlook
We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% and earnings CAGR of 18% over FY17-20E. We maintain "BUY" with a TP of Rs290.
