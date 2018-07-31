App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals


Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) delivered strong set of numbers with a 30% growth in PAT at Rs1.04bn. Revenues came in at Rs12.05bn, up 14.1% YoY (adjusted comparable growth - 20% YoY). CGCEL continued to gain healthy market share in core categories of Fans and Lighting (LED) segment. Innovation (Air 360/Crest mini pumps) in core categories is yielding results and helped growth in ECD segment.


Outlook


We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% and earnings CAGR of 18% over FY17-20E. We maintain "BUY" with a TP of Rs290.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

