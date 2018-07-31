Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) delivered strong set of numbers with a 30% growth in PAT at Rs1.04bn. Revenues came in at Rs12.05bn, up 14.1% YoY (adjusted comparable growth - 20% YoY). CGCEL continued to gain healthy market share in core categories of Fans and Lighting (LED) segment. Innovation (Air 360/Crest mini pumps) in core categories is yielding results and helped growth in ECD segment.

Outlook

We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% and earnings CAGR of 18% over FY17-20E. We maintain "BUY" with a TP of Rs290.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.