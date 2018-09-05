App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Gr. Con; target of Rs 305: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Crompton Gr. Con has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated September 04, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Crompton Gr. Con


To mitigate the cost pressure on account of rise in key raw material prices (copper), Crompton went in for price hikes in the Fans category (1.5-2.0%) across its range. Crompton expects the Fans industry to register a 6-7% volume growth. Premium category sales, which now accounts for 18-20% of the overall Fans category sales, remains Crompton’s focus area.


Outlook


We like CROMPTON for its strong product portfolio, established brands, market leadership, wide distribution network and a robust ROE/RoCE profile. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR305 (39x FY20E EPS, in line with Havells).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 5, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Gr. Con #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

