Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Container Corporation of India ; target of Rs 775: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Kotak Securities's research report on Container Corporation of India


Container Corporation has reported strong YoY increase in volume in Exim at 794,402 TEUs (+11.4% YoY) and similar growth in domestic at 142,559 TEUs (+9.7% YoY). But volumes failed to pick-up sequentially. Even realizations continue to remain under pressure. We believe the current market price factors the bad things that can happen to the company.


Outlook


Increased double stacking, higher number of operational logistics park and improvement in business prospect bodes well for Concor. Recommend BUY with an unchanged TP Rs 775 at 28x FY20E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Buy #Container Corporation of India #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

