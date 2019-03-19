Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 624: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India

DFC remains the most important long-term trigger as apart from boosting volumes, it will aid margins. Distribution logistics will help reduce rail dependence and counter falling lead distances. Management is confident of managing any further increase in haulage charges, if any, post-election.

Outlook

Near term, it maintains its FY19 volume guidance despite recent softness in volumes. Re-iterate our BUY with a TP of ` 624.

