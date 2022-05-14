English
    Buy Coforge; target of Rs 5295: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Coforge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5295 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coforge


    Coforge provided strong revenue growth guidance of 20% YoY CC for FY23 factoring -1) strong order book executable over next twelve months (USD720 mn, 38.5% YoY), 2) strong deal win momentum (22% QoQ, 50% YoY in Q4), 3) tailwinds from travel bouncing back, 4) growth in repeat business (93% revenue share in FY22, 400bps YoY) and 5) strong sales team expansion (100 people added in FY22). We believe guidance is conservative and is expected to increase slightly as the year progresses.



    Outlook


    At CMP, stock trades at 25x/21x on FY23/24E EPS of INR 144/176 with Revenue and EPS CAGR of 17%/27% respectively over FY22-24. Coforge remains our top pick among Tier-2 IT. Maintain ‘BUY’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Coforge #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:19 pm
