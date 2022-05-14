Buy Coforge; target of Rs 5295: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coforge

Coforge provided strong revenue growth guidance of 20% YoY CC for FY23 factoring -1) strong order book executable over next twelve months (USD720 mn, 38.5% YoY), 2) strong deal win momentum (22% QoQ, 50% YoY in Q4), 3) tailwinds from travel bouncing back, 4) growth in repeat business (93% revenue share in FY22, 400bps YoY) and 5) strong sales team expansion (100 people added in FY22). We believe guidance is conservative and is expected to increase slightly as the year progresses.

Outlook

At CMP, stock trades at 25x/21x on FY23/24E EPS of INR 144/176 with Revenue and EPS CAGR of 17%/27% respectively over FY22-24. Coforge remains our top pick among Tier-2 IT. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More