you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Finance with a target of Rs 1595: Mazhar Mohammad

Positional traders should buy now and on declines between Rs 1,495 - 1490 for a target of Rs 1,595.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mazhar Mohammad

Chartviewindia.in

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company appears to be moving in a range of Rs 1,470 – 1,595 which is in line with the market indices and as it tested and bounced back from the lower end of the consolidation range it can be expected to reach the upper band whose value is placed around Rs 1,600 levels.

Hence, positional traders should buy now and on declines between Rs 1,495 - 1490 for a target of Rs 1,595. A stop-loss suggested for the trade is Rs 1,467.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 12:19 pm

