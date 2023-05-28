English
    Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Brigade Enterprises recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Brigade Enterprises

    Brigade Enterprise (BEL) achieved its highest-ever quarter of bookings with pre-sales of INR14.9b, up 47%/45% YoY/QoQ and was 26% above our estimate. For FY23, pre-sales jumped 36% YoY to INR41b, which was higher than its guidance of 20-25% growth. In volume terms, bookings increased 53% YoY to 2.4msf, but blended realizations were down 5% on both a YoY/QoQ basis, due to increased contribution from plotted development projects. Excluding plotted development, realizations increased 7% YoY to INR6,806/sqft in FY23. Growth in sales was driven by 3msf of launches during the quarter. In FY23, the company launched 5.5msf of projects and is planning to launch 7.5msf of residential projects in FY24. As a result of increased scale of launches, we expect the company to report a healthy growth in FY24 with bookings projected to reach INR49b, up 19% YoY.


    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with an unchanged TP of INR720, implying an upside potential of 34%.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Tags: #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 28, 2023 08:33 pm