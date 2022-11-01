English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics


    Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a leading aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advance electronics products. Multi-product, multi-technology- diverse product range including radar, missile systems, electronic warfare & avionics, anti-submarine warfare, electro-optics, homeland security, civilian products, etc • Focus to increase the non-defence share to ~20% over two to three years.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value BEL at Rs 135 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Electronics- 01-11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:53 pm