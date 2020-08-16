172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ashok-leyland-target-of-rs-76-prabhudas-lilladher-5709021.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 76: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 76 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


We upgrade AL to BUY (from Accumulate) with price target of Rs76 (v/s Rs59) as we believe M&HCV volumes to start recovering by 1HFY22 based on 1) economy linked recovery benefitting demand from end user segments like infra, mining and e-commerce, 2) AL is de-risking domestic M&HCV through - a) new launches in LCV which will help gain market share b) increased focus on spares & exports business. We downgrade FY21 EPS by 15% led by higher interest and depreciation cost, while upgrading FY22/23 EPS by 3-5% to factor in better mix.



Outlook


We upgrade AL to BUY as we assign now assign 10x EV/EBITDA (in-line with 10 year LPA to reflect early cycle recovery v/s 7x earlier) and assign Rs18 to NBFC (20% hold-co) to arrive at revised TP of Rs76 (v/s Rs59 earlier) rolled forward to Sep-22 EPS. Current valuations at 11x/10x FY22/23 EV/EBITDA reflect early recovery cycle and do not fully capture AL’s de-risking strategy of reducing M&HCV dependence.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

