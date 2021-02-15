MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 155: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated February 14, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


AL’s 3QFY21 results were weak on lower gross margins at 25.6% (PLe 26.8%) impacted by RM inflation and mix (higher MHCV share at 56% v/s 45% in 2Q). With healthy recovery in Tippers, ICV and LCVs, MAVs too are recovering which should drive volumes in 4Q. However, global shortage of semiconductors (ECUs) can likely impact production for few months. With improved economic activity linked recovery and a low base, MHCV recovery to benefit AL due to high dominance in HCVs. Also re-opening of schools/ public transport should support bus volumes. We cut FY22 EPS by ~8% to factor in likely production cut and unfavorable mix impact, while we maintain FY23 EPS.



Outlook


We raise target multiple to 14x EV/EBITDA (v/s 12x) for strong growth in LCVs and market share gains in MHCVs. Hence we maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs155 (v/s Rs133). Current valuations at 18.6x/13.2x FY22/23 EV/EBITDA reflect early recovery cycle and do not fully capture AL’s de-risking strategy of reducing M&HCV dependence.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.