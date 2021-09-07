MARKET NEWS

Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 2065: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2065 in its research report dated September 07, 2021.

September 07, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) is the largest manufacturer of Structural Steel Tubes in India, which finds applications in residential and commercial buildings, warehouses, factories, Agriculture, and other Infrastructure works. It enjoys ~50% market share in India, and operates through a network of 10 plants, over 800 distributors, more than 1,500 SKUs, and 200,000 fabricators serving over 50,000 retailers.


Outlook


We estimate 20%/35% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY21-24E, led by increasing EBITDA/MT and higher sweating of assets. We value the stock at 35x Sep'23E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR2,065. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Sep 7, 2021 12:46 pm

