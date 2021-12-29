MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ami Organics; target of Rs 1354: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ami Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1354 in its research report dated December 29, 2021.

Broker Research
December 29, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Ami Organics


Ami Organics Limited (AMIORG) is an R&D driven manufacturer of speciality chemicals focused on two business segments, mainly pharmaceuticals advance intermediates also known as pharma intermediates and specialty chemicals. Under pharma intermediates, it manufactures Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs) and New Chemical Entity (NCEs). It has developed and commercialized over 450 pharma intermediates for APIs across all 17 therapeutic areas and for New Chemical Entities. Under its Speciality Chemical segment, the company manufactures key starting raw materials for Agrochemicals and Fine Chemicals companies. It has recently acquired two facilities from Gujarat Organics Ltd. (GOL), which help to foray into preservatives and other specialty chemicals used in manufacturing of cosmetics, dye, polymers and agrochemicals. Ami Organics is one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban which find application in certain high-growth therapeutic areas, commanding significant market share both in India and globally.



Outlook


With the presence in high growing and niche markets Ami Organics Limited is set to continue to post better growth in mid term. We initiate our coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹1,354 Per Share


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Ami Organics #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Dec 29, 2021 10:27 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.