you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adlabs Entertainment; target of Rs 119: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Adlabs Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 119 in its research report dated February 23, 2018.

SPA Securities' research report on Adlabs Entertainment


Adlabs Entertainment Ltd. (AEL) reported mixed set of numbers with higher than expected footfalls in Theme Park and Water Park which was partly offset by fall in ARPU. EBITDA margin in the quarter improved on the back of various cost cutting measures. The company's plan to monetize excess land and selling of Novotel business is on track, we expect the deal to go through in 1Q FY18. We remain bullish in longer term prospect of overall theme park industryandrecommend buy with a target of INR 119.

Outlook

We expect steady and growing footfalls in future. We expect AELs revenue and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 106% and 122% respectively from FY17 to FY20. We recommend buywith DCF target price to INR 119.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Adlabs Entertainment #Buy #Recommendations #SPA Securities

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

